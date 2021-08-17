"Soles for Christ" kicks off 19th year at Civic Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday kicked off AFL-CIO's 19th annual "Soles for Christ" shoe distribution.

1,200 students will head back to school in style thanks to AFL-CIO's annual shoe giveaway. The agency transformed Civic Center Arena into a giant shoe store for the three day event, providing kids in need with a fresh pair of kicks to kick off the new school year in style.

“It’s run just like a department store back here,” said Penny Adams, Executive Director for AFL-CIO.

While students were fitted for the perfect fit and gushed over their brand new sneaks, parents said this yearly program is a big financial help.

“Well, we’re on a fixed income. You know, shoes are expensive. Kids tease a lot when they don’t have a good quality shoe and so, it serves a wonderful purpose,” said Joy Schiefelbein, Grandma who brought in grandkids for shoe distribution.

Grandma Joy said it's a relief knowing her grandkids will walk into school on the first day and won't stick out because of old, worn shoes. Her family has used this event for the past four years.

Adams said giving families that sense of relief is what "Soles for Christ" is all about.

“Sometimes kids can be vicious and when they go to school and don’t have a nice pair of shoes or the school supplies they need, it can be hard. So, this is just one thing to take off their plate and one less worry,” said Adams.

As for the kids this week, they are the stars of the show.

Sisters Christina and Breanna came in Tuesday to pick out their new sneakers. The duo are excited and ready to go back to school together for the first time.

“This is her first year of school at Bessie Ellison. She’s going to first grade because for kindergarten she went to Virtual Academy,” said Christina, 3rd grader at Bessie Ellison.

Adams said watching kids dance out in their new tennis shoes for the past 19 years constantly reminds her to count her blessings.

“You wouldn’t think the kids would be so excited for a $30 or $40 pair of shoes. To them, it might as well be gold plated. These kids are thrilled. If it comes in a box, even better. I learned not to take the little things for granted,” said Adams.

"Soles for Christ" runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The shoe distribution on Wednesday goes from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Every child is guaranteed a pair of shoes. If the agency doesn't have a child's size, they will buy them a pair.

AFL-CIO asks families to bring ID, proof of residency and wear face coverings.