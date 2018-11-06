Clear
Solon elected to District 9 seat in Missouri House

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 9:58 PM

Republican Sheila Solon won Missouri's District 9 House seat in Tuesday's general election.

The former representative defeated Democrat and Missouri Western journalism professor Bob Bergland with 65 percent of the vote.

Solon is a former Republican member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing District 31 from 2011 to 2017.

