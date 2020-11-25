Some brave holiday travel despite pandemic

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) After a turbulent year, the holiday travel season is getting underway and like everything else this year, it too is unlike any other.

At the Kansas City International Airport, Covid-19 is expected to keep many travelers grounded this year.

About 180,000 travelers are estimated to take to the sky this year, a 55% decrease from last Thanksgiving when an estimated 400,000 passengers travelled with KCI.

Nevertheless, some are still planning to venture out this holiday season. Many college students attending area universities are flying back to their hometowns for the winter as the pandemic cut their fall semester short this year.

"We considered other options but this ended up being the easiest way for me to get from point A to point B." Sidney Meyer, a college freshman at Benedictine College said.

Meyer, who is headed to Minneapolis, said she ultimately felt it was safe to make the trip.

"With all of the precautions that are put into place, I felt okay signing up to fly back home," Meyer said.

Ailish Osborne, said she and a friend were both headed to Chicago for the winter break, both freshman from the University of Kansas said flying was the better option.

"I was pretty open to it," Osborne said. "Driving isn't a very accessible option, it’s a long ways away."

With the pandemic surging across the country, both Osborne and Meyer said it will definitely be top of mind after they reach their destinations.

"We’re keeping groups smaller, wearing masks and social distancing." Osborne said. "Just making sure we’re taking care of ourselves and everything like that.

As of Friday, 200 flight were available at KCI, a first since the pandemic began.