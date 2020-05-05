Clear
Some businesses choosing to remain closed after city stay-at-home order expires

Posted: May 5, 2020 4:45 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Monday, May 4th, most businesses across Northwest Missouri were allowed to reopen and invite customers in, but that doesn't mean they all want to. 

“I want to cook for people, I don’t want to police people,”said Regina Calderwood, owner of Gina's Cafe & Catering. 

Restaurants wanting to reopen have a list of city guidelines they must meet such as prohibiting customers from gathering, spacing tables six feet apart and recording names and numbers of customers. 

“As a restaurant owner, I don’t wanna have to be policing people. I want people to come in and enjoy themselves. I don’t wanna be telling people what they should or shouldn’t be doing,”said Calderwood. 

Until customers can feel at ease, Calderwood said opening up 1/4 of the dining room just isn't worth it. 

“You have 100% of your expenses, but you don’t have 100% of your seating capacity to really justify opening the doors,”said Calderwood. 

But, Gina's said it's not just about the money. 

“It’s still about the recommendations of not reopening phase one until we see a decrease in our area,”said Calderwood. 

Andrew County Health Department is recommending they continue curbside service for the next two weeks said Gina's.

Until then, Calderwood said they're getting by. 

“We can pay our bills, we can pay our people. We might be a little in the black this month, but thank god we aren’t in the red,”said Calderwood. 

At the end of the day, Gina's said they're staying closed to protect those who protect them.

“It’s very humbling to realize that your success during this time is totally reliant on people making the effort to come and support you,”said Calderwood. 

Gina's anticipates they will reopen their dine-in area sometime this summer. As for now, the restaurant is still offering curbside pick up of their meal kits.

