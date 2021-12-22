Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care's Chief Medical Officer resigns Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Some families still waiting to be adopted with the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program

As Christmas approaches, a few families remain to be adopted with the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.

Posted: Dec 22, 2021 3:56 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

As Christmas approaches, a few families remain to be adopted with the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.

With just under 50 families still waiting to be adopted, the staff at AFL-CIO Community Services is hopeful that an "all adopted" Christmas is still possible this year, but they are still looking for generous volunteers to make that happen.

It's not too late to provide a family in need with gifts this Christmas.

“I don’t think people understand the position these folks are in, and just how afraid they are. Every family that’s left in our book has kids, young kids in it. There’s not a kid out there that doesn’t deserve to have Christmas. It’s never too late to do it,” said Nichi Yeager-Seckinger, Executive Director of AFL-CIO Community Services.

If you would like to adopt a family or make a financial donation, you can stop by the AFL-CIO Community Services office open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. until Christmas Eve, located at 1203 N 6th Street. You can also call the office at (816) 364-1131 or email adopt@helpmenow.org. You can visit their website following the link here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Atchison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 32°
Comfortable temperatures across the area again today with highs making it into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight as a few clouds roll into the area. Temperatures will stay well above average on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area Friday night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles . Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories