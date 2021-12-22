Some families still waiting to be adopted with the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program

As Christmas approaches, a few families remain to be adopted with the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.

With just under 50 families still waiting to be adopted, the staff at AFL-CIO Community Services is hopeful that an "all adopted" Christmas is still possible this year, but they are still looking for generous volunteers to make that happen.

It's not too late to provide a family in need with gifts this Christmas.

“I don’t think people understand the position these folks are in, and just how afraid they are. Every family that’s left in our book has kids, young kids in it. There’s not a kid out there that doesn’t deserve to have Christmas. It’s never too late to do it,” said Nichi Yeager-Seckinger, Executive Director of AFL-CIO Community Services.

If you would like to adopt a family or make a financial donation, you can stop by the AFL-CIO Community Services office open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. until Christmas Eve, located at 1203 N 6th Street. You can also call the office at (816) 364-1131 or email adopt@helpmenow.org. You can visit their website following the link here.