Some good news happening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

Wild goats roam the streets in a closed down Welsh town, students make signs for high school seniors that may not get a graduation this year, volunteers deliver groceries to senior citizens on horseback and nurses have begun to make masks for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. 

