KQ2 Forecast: Some rain chances for Election Day 2018

Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.
Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s are possible late week. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
