Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Some rain chances for Election Day 2018

Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 7:36 AM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 7:38 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s are possible late week. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! 

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events