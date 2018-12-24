Some restaurants open on Christmas day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some people may choose to avoid cooking all together on the Christmas holiday and some businesses will be open to feed the hungry people.

These are just a few restaurants that will be open on Christmas: Denny's, New China Super Buffet, La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, and Waffle House.

The St. Jo Frontier Casino will be opening its buffet at 11 a.m.

Denny's will be running their regular hours on Tuesday.