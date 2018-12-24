Clear

Some restaurants open on Christmas day

Some people may choose to avoid cooking all together on the Christmas holiday and some businesses will be open to feed the hungry people.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some people may choose to avoid cooking all together on the Christmas holiday and some businesses will be open to feed the hungry people.

These are just a few restaurants that will be open on Christmas: Denny's, New China Super Buffet, La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, and Waffle House.

The St. Jo Frontier Casino will be opening its buffet at 11 a.m. 

Denny's will be running their regular hours on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events