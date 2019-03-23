Some say 2019 flood worse than '93

(FORESCUE, Mo.) Record level flooding along the Missouri River is bringing back memories of the flood of '93 and some people who lived through both events are calling this year's flood the worst they've ever seen.

"In '93 we thought that was the mother of all floods. Then the 2010-2011 floods came and that was supposed to be the mother of all floods. This is the mother of all floods," said Fortesuce resident Bill Beasley.

While the rise of the water is tapering the effects of the flood are not.

Homes, businesses and farms are trapped by water across northwest Missouri.

For many, there's nothing they can do.

"We just have to wait until the water comes down and see what the damage is," said Beasley. "So far, Fortescue doesn't have water in any of the houses but it's close. Big Lake off to the west is real bad over there."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency for northwest Missouri.