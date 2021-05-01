Sound of Speed air show kicks off at Rosecrans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Whether they were on the ground or in the air, it was all about planes at Rosecrans Memorial Airport as around f15,000 spectators came to check them out.

The Sound of Speed Airshow wowed crowds of all ages, offering the chance to see lots of planes in action.

"I love it!" Alyssa Quick, a spectator said. "It’s been so cool to see everything that the planes can do."

The show included airplanes doing flips, turns, high flying stunts, and even a jet-powered fire truck, which may have stolen the show.

"I was really surprised when [the truck] came out with [the jet pack] and then they raced," Madison Hampton, a spectator said. "That was nuts!"

Organizers were happy to put the event on this year as Covid-19 precautions are easing, it's one the first large gatherings in St. Joseph after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We just wanted to show the community that we could do things safely and get out and get back to a little bit of normalcy," Abe Forney, general manager Rosecrans Memorial Airport said.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds, an elite group of Air Force pilots closed the show putting on a dazzling performance with a few new tricks, while drawing people in from around the region.

"100% adrenaline rush the whole time," Angela Eiken, Spectator said.

The Sound of Speed air show will resume Sunday, May 2. Tickets are still available on their website.