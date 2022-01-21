Sound of Speed airshow named Best Airshow of 2021

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing played a major role in last year's Sound of Speed airshow at Rosecrans and we now know that the show was named the Best Air Show of the year by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds were the feature act at last spring's show.

During an international air show convention in Las Vegas last month, Thunderbirds’ representatives made the announcement.

"We were really the first in-person show for the year and the first one out of the gate and we were kind of re-inventing the way the shows operate. We had all the challenges that came with performers coming and covid active. We're really, really proud of the team we put together. It's a community effort,” 139th Airlift Wing Commander John Cluck said.

The hopes were the next air show in St. Joseph would be in 2023, however repair work on the runways at Rosecrans makes it more likely that it will be 2024.