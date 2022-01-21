Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sound of Speed airshow named Best Airshow of 2021

The Thunderbirds announced last month that the 2021 Sound of Speed airshow at Rosecrans was named the Best Air Show last year.

Posted: Jan 21, 2022 11:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing played a major role in last year's Sound of Speed airshow at Rosecrans and we now know that the show was named the Best Air Show of the year by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds were the feature act at last spring's show.

During an international air show convention in Las Vegas last month, Thunderbirds’ representatives made the announcement.

"We were really the first in-person show for the year and the first one out of the gate and we were kind of re-inventing the way the shows operate. We had all the challenges that came with performers coming and covid active. We're really, really proud of the team we put together. It's a community effort,” 139th Airlift Wing Commander John Cluck said.

The hopes were the next air show in St. Joseph would be in 2023, however repair work on the runways at Rosecrans makes it more likely that it will be 2024.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 5°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 1°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 6°
Atchison
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 6°
Bitter cold temperatures out the door again this morning with wind chills around 1 to 10 below zero. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories