Sound the Alarm event aims to prevent home fire deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Seven people die in home fires every day according to the American Red Cross, now they're getting ready to Sound The Alarm.

On April 27th, the Red Cross plans to install 100,000 free smoke alarms to homes in need of the life-saving device in St. Joseph as part of the Sound the Alarm campaign. Those who work with the campaign say smoke detectors save lives and while most people hope to never hear them go off, the warning is crucial to survival.

"Odds are you're not gonna have a fire, but if you do you need that smoke alarm to go off to give you that extra warning time to be able to evacuate you and your family to safety." Karla Long, American Red Cross said.

Those behind the program also said that in the event of a fire, occupants have up to 2 minutes to get out of a burning home safely and smoke alarms can often make the difference between life and death.