South-Central Buch. Co fire department moves into new station.

Fire Station 2 located in Faucett, will serve as the new station for the district.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The South-Central Buchanan County Fire Department has a new place to call home, they’ve just moved into a brand-new fire station in Faucett.

Fire Chief Dennis Johnson said plans for a new building for the department were in the works for 15 to 20 years.

The building replaces the old facilities of the Fire Department which were described by the chief as cramped and inadequate for current needs. 

The new building sits just to the South and across the street from the old facilities. It comes with six bays for fire and EMS vehicles,  meeting rooms, dayrooms and sleeping quarters for visiting personnel.  

"its a very attractive building," Johnson said. "we hope the old adage of if you build  it, they will come will work for us."   

Johnson credits the community at large for their contribution to the undertaking and hopes the building will serve the ever-changing needs of the area today and tomorrow, 

"The community gave this to the district," Johnson said. "They've given it to themselves they need to be proud of this for now and into the future."

Temperatures will warm up in a big way beginning Thursday with temperatures really heating up for Friday and Saturday. Tonight though spotty showers will come to an end. There could be some patchy fog in the morning as well. Lows are in the lower 60s.
