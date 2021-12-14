South Nodaway School District cancels the rest of Fall semester due to staffing shortage

(BARNARD, Mo.) The Board of Education for the South Nodaway School District voted to cancel the rest of the Fall semester and pick back up after the winter break on Jan. 3.

The Board voted Monday to send staff and students to break early due to a district-wide staffing shortage brought on by COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said it was a difficult decision but over the past couple of weeks, staff had been pulling double, even triple duties.

“We have been short cooks and custodians since the beginning of last week. Myself and a couple of other administrators, we are a very small district, we’ve helped out down in the kitchen. I’ve had numerous teachers that stepped up,” he said.

The district even brought in teaching subs to help with custodial and cafeteria work until COVID-19 cases and quarantines started affecting teachers.

“We’re short subs anyway so we had to move those to the classrooms and it began to get to a point where we were questioning how much longer we could operate in that fashion,” Skoglund said.

With the staff stretched too thin, the Board voted to cancel the rest of the Fall semester and bring back students a day early. Skoglund said the long Winter break will hopefully give students and staff time to get healthy and be ready to start the Spring semester fresh.

“For us, it boiled down to we wanted to keep the health of our staff, students, community a priority and then also prioritizing in-person learning,” he said.

Skoglund said the district will make up the missed school days throughout the Spring semester with possibly a few days added on to the end of the year.