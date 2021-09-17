Clear
South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend

Falling on the third weekend in September every year, the South Side Fall Festival returns after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The countdown is on for the annual South Side Fall Festival this weekend.

The festival is full of fun and excitement with vendors, festival style foods, a parade, alos featuring live entertainment.

The theme this year is 'Everyday Heroes,' honoring working men and women on the front lines of the workforce during the pandemic.

“Just being here, seeing the fireworks, seeing the people, it’s so much fun just to watch the people having fun and the families and the kids running,” Festival parade chairperson Della Smith said. “It’s the pride that the city, especially the south side has for this festival.”

The South Side Fall Festival is free to everyone and will take place at Hyde Park running Friday through Sunday.

Masks are optional but not required for the festival.

Temperatures today will remain slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
