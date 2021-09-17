South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The countdown is on for the annual South Side Fall Festival this weekend.

Falling on the third weekend in September every year, the South Side Fall Festival returns after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

The festival is full of fun and excitement with vendors, festival style foods, a parade, alos featuring live entertainment.

The theme this year is 'Everyday Heroes,' honoring working men and women on the front lines of the workforce during the pandemic.

“Just being here, seeing the fireworks, seeing the people, it’s so much fun just to watch the people having fun and the families and the kids running,” Festival parade chairperson Della Smith said. “It’s the pride that the city, especially the south side has for this festival.”

The South Side Fall Festival is free to everyone and will take place at Hyde Park running Friday through Sunday.

Masks are optional but not required for the festival.