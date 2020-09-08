South Side flood recovery assistance continues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's now been nearly 50 days since Contrary Creek flooded and water spilled through several neighborhoods. It's also been 34 days and counting since one man has stepped up to help those who were affected.

A man by the name of Aaron Armstrong has stood outside Bargain Barn. His goal was to help families get the materials they need to rebuild their homes. He called it, "Adopt A Family".

What started off as a small list of about 15 families has now turned into over 80 families seeking assistance from Armstrong and the community.

Aaron had no idea how many people would reach out for help.

"This man needs special wings, and a crown for his little head," says Kathy Swinney, a South Side resident affected by the Contrary Creek flood.

For 34 days, Aaaron Armstrong has been helping the people of the South Side get the materials they need.

"With Aaron, the first thing he provided was the insulation," says Swinney. "So we could start getting some insulation put back in the walls."

Donny Phroper has also received supplies from Armstrong, "Aaron has been super nice to us. He's donated 2 by 4's, a bathtub."

For over a month now, Aaron has been at the Bargain Barn every single day helping in any way he can.

"Anyone can come down here and adopt a family with the materials that they need," says Armstrong. "Or they can come down here and adopt materials off their list."

Kathy needed a shower; "He called me, he said somebody had donated 4 units, since I was up there at the top of the list, come down and take my choice."

And Aaron delivered.

"I said, that sounds good. I'm 3 minutes away. And I was down here," says Swinney.

Aaron and his team are giving these families hope.

Betty Smith sings Aaron's praises, "He's great to work with, he's a lovely person."

Swinney shared Smith's sentiment, "I am so pleased with him, I don't know what more I could say. He's gone way above and beyond for all of us."

Aaron is not alone. He is working with a team of people all across town to track down materials and they're expecting more materials soon. "We're getting ready to order another big order of materials such as sub-flooring, plywood, and that sort of thing."

But the residents of the South Side are ready to move back into their home and celebrate Armstrong's generosity, especially Donny Phroper.

"When it's done and over, we're going to have a block party."

Armstrong's goal is that everyone will be able to return safely to their homes by winter.

Materials can be directly donated to the Bargain Barn or you can contact Aaron Armstrong on Facebook for the list of what is still needed and if you are still seeking additional help.