South side churches hold prayer event for flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Coming together in prayer. That was the goal for community members who met Sunday evening at Hyde Park.

After nearly a week of clean up and restorative efforts for residents on the southside, some of the faithful in our community are showing their support.

With so much unrest and hardship going on both in St. Joseph and around the world, local residents of faith say they're turning to it now more than ever.

“We have been really discouraged as a church about the situation that is going on in our country and our city and the division that seems to be permeating our society,” Donna Bennett, pastor of South Park Methodist Church said.

From a global pandemic and nationwide social unrest to this week's flash flood in the southside, the faithfully devout say the time is now for more spiritual action.

“We need to start with prayer,” Bennett said. “We need to start asking God to intervene in these matters because we know his hand is in everything.”

Several churches were represented at the service, including the Keys Christian Fellowship Church where many of the flood victims attend.

“Our church is in the community that is hurting right now, so we want to be able to step up and try to provide some kind of healing through materialistic things but in also spiritual healing,” Richard Bradley, pastor of the Keys Christian Fellowship Church said. “Being able to reach out to them and pray for them.”

Church leaders prayed for those victims of the flood, as well as law enforcement and healthcare workers across the nation.

They say they want people to know that whatever battle they may be fighting during this turbulent year, that they're not alone.

“I am hoping that people will see that the church has not abandoned them,” Bradley said. “That the church is here and the church is going to respond.”

The prayer service was put on by the South Park United Methodist Church.