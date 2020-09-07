Clear
Vacant home catches neighboring house on fire

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire at 413 Kentucky St. at 7:24 a.m.

Robert Blizzard, SJFD's fire inspector said the fire started on the back porch of the vacant house. The house's flames caught the neighboring house on fire, melting it's siding.

Neighbors said while they should feel upset about their house, they felt grateful to the good samaritain who woke the family up just in time. 

“I don’t know who he was. He was in a gray t-shirt. He came knocking on our front door and said, ‘The house next door is on fire. You need to get out.’ We jumped out of bed and got everybody out. We didn’t realize how bad it was until we got here and saw the side of our house is damaged and melted. We just want to say thank you to him. Thank you very much cause we could’ve all been gone,” said Robin Garvis, neighbor.

Blizzard said the vacant house didn't have electricity, but there may have been gas. 

The fire is still under investigation.

