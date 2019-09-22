Southside Fall Festival goes on despite stormy weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Despite rain chances in the forecast for Saturday, the annual Southside Fall Festival went on as scheduled.

Many at Hyde Park were out and about Saturday afternoon after rounds of heavy rain soaked the area earlier in the morning hours.

"We’ve covered up all the mud puddles and stuff with some hay." Della Smith Southside Fall Festival Parade chairperson said.

Now in its 31st year, the fall festival is a southside institution that's deeply rooted in tradition for festival-goers as well as vendors.

Morning rain didn’t put a damper on the annual festival, officials say events associated with it are set to go on rain or shine.

The Southside Fall Festival parade went on despite the rain but still, it went on with crowds just as eager to participate and catch some candy.



"It started pouring down rain," Smith said. "It was like a monsoon out there,"

People who came out shared with us some of the things that brought them back again this year..

"I like the people, as well as selling my stuff." Marcy Culley, vendor said.

Kids at the festival were even able to see the bright side of the heavy rain.

"It makes flowers grow and we can pick some and give them to our family." Mylah Rails, festival-goer, age 5 said.

Festival-goers said the southside tradition is embraced every year in this part of town whatever the weather.

"You get to hang out with your friends and eat and get on rides and buy things." Hannah Wescott festival goer said.

The Southside Fall Festival continues Sunday from noon to 5pm.