Clear
BREAKING NEWS Total workers positive for COVID-19 at St. Joseph pork-processing plant pushed to 490 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southside Farmers Market returns

Yesterday was the first day for this year's Southside Farmers Market, the start date was pushed back a few weeks due to COVID-19.

Posted: May 17, 2020 12:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bit of normalcy for the southside Saturday as an annual farmer's market returned this year.

Yesterday was the first day for this year's Southside Farmers Market, the start date was pushed back a few weeks due to COVID-19.

The market is put on by the South St. Joseph Development Corporation, which did make some modifications due to the virus.

Handwashing stations were on hand and signage reminded guests to practice social distancing.

Organizers say despite this year's challenges they remain optimistic.

“To me, this was the real test on how people were going to respond with the pandemic,” South St. Joseph Development Corporation Project Manager Martha Drannan Clark said. “I think it’s just going to continue to get better.”

This was the sixth year for the farmer's market, and even though they said the turnout was light Saturday, they expect more crowds.

The market runs every Saturday from 8 AM to noon now through September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Strong to marginally severe storms are possible across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Saturday. Strong storms may linger into the early morning hours of Sunday. Sunday looks to be partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories