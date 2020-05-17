Southside Farmers Market returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bit of normalcy for the southside Saturday as an annual farmer's market returned this year.

Yesterday was the first day for this year's Southside Farmers Market, the start date was pushed back a few weeks due to COVID-19.

The market is put on by the South St. Joseph Development Corporation, which did make some modifications due to the virus.

Handwashing stations were on hand and signage reminded guests to practice social distancing.

Organizers say despite this year's challenges they remain optimistic.

“To me, this was the real test on how people were going to respond with the pandemic,” South St. Joseph Development Corporation Project Manager Martha Drannan Clark said. “I think it’s just going to continue to get better.”

This was the sixth year for the farmer's market, and even though they said the turnout was light Saturday, they expect more crowds.

The market runs every Saturday from 8 AM to noon now through September.