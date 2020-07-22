Southside Flood Relief: Where to find help

To assist those affected by the recent flood in the southend, the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County are working with the Red Cross and local nonprofits to speed recovery efforts. The Red Cross will serve as the primary contact for those who need assistance. Please call the Red Cross at 1-800 Red Cross (733-2767).

Some additional information:

The Health Department will assist with pets. Pet carriers can be provided, or pets can be boarded (as space is available, and pets must be vaccinated) at the Animal Shelter 816-271-4877.

The Health Department will be providing tetanus shots as needed at Patee Market Health Center (816-271-4725) and will be at the Buchanan County Emergency Management building at 312 Colorado on Thursday, July 23 from 2-4 pm providing tetanus shots for those living in the flooded area.

The Fire Department (816-271-4603) or (816-271-4606) will assist with flooded basements. A limited supply of sump pumps has been made available from Public Works and Buchanan County Emergency Management.

Transit will provide free bus service from the flooded area to the Civic Arena or from the Civic Arena to the flooded area (816-233-6700).

The Police Department will have an increased presence in the area, especially through the night. They will also provide information on scammers and residents are urged to call the Department (816-271-4777) if they believe they have been the victim of a scam.

Public Works (816-271-4861) will start cleaning streets in the area this week as the rain leaves.

Buchanan County will be providing dumpsters at three different locations on Marie and Ollmeda Streets.

Planning and Zoning will forego building permits for nonstructural repairs such as sheetrock, insulation, doors, and trim. Construction and Fire inspectors will inspect and offer guidance to the property owners upon request. Citizens can also verify contractor licenses by calling 816-271-4751.

Additional agencies who will be assisting are United Way, Inter-Serv, Catholic Charities, Southern Baptist Ministries, and AFL-CIO Community Services.