Southside Royalty Pageant held ahead of fall festival

Kids showed up in their best theme wear for the event.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kids put on their best outfits for this year's Southside Royalty Pageant on Saturday.

The pageant was held at the Evolution United Methodist Church on the southside and featured kids in theme wear.

Judges scored each contestant based on the creativity of their outfit.

Kori Hughes, the woman behind the royalty pageant said her goal was to create something more inclusive for kids to take part in after her daughter who has a mental and physical disability.

"This we created for boys and girls of all kinds," Hughes said. "We wanted to make something boys and girls can be a part of."

This was the fourth year of the pageant.

After a warmer day on Saturday, temperatures continue to climb for Sunday as a few locations could hit 90 degrees.
