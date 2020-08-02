Southside church giving away donated items to flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of the largest efforts to get flood victims back on their feet took place Saturday,

The Keys Christian Fellowship Church in the southside gave out donated items with hopes of addressing flood victim’s immediate and long term needs.

Everything from clothes to cleaning supplies were available for the victims, Churches of Christ Disaster Relief also provided ways for homeowners to recieve appliances such as washer/dryers and water heaters.

those affected by the flood said this event’s giving them the jump start they needed towards recovery.

"There's so many people that have jumped in to help," Elaine Baker, a flood victim said.

Flood victims said they were givers themselves before the flood, now in their time of need they said the generosity of the community is overwhelming.

"We were always on the other end donating," Ron Baker, flood victim said. "It's hard to come up and ask for help.

Volunteers said the relief those in need leave with is what makes it all worth it.

"It's a great privelege to get to give away stuff and help people in a time like this." Keith Percell Churches of Christ Disaster Relief said.

The Church plans to hold the giveaway every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flood victims will need to verify their address upon entry.