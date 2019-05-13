Southside family home hit by stray bullet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Sunday was a typical day at the Wheeler household, their living room filled with family and friends enjoying each other’s company. The family said their home is a place where everyone in the neighborhood is welcome, which makes what they found on Friday morning all the more troubling.

Their front window was hit by a stray bullet the night before, homeowner Vickie Wheeler said she was asleep in her recliner that night which was likely in the path of that bullet.

"It's a miracle I wasn’t hit," Wheeler said.

Wheeler's daughter Misti said she couldn’t believe it when she got a text from her sister about what had happened. She believes the bullet must've missed her mother by inches. Misti also said she immediately began thinking of the children regularly in the home.

The Wheeler's said their home has anywhere from two to seven kids inside at any given time and many of them take naps and/or watch T.V. on a couch that sits just below where the bullet struck the window.

Thankfully, the family said no kids were in the home the night this happened, nevertheless, Misti wondered what would've happened had this happened during the day.

The Wheelers say they’ve lived in this house for over 20 years, and they’d never expect something like this to happen.

"It doesn’t happen in our neighborhood," Vickie Wheeler said. "Someone got the wrong people, wrong house."

Now, the family has a message for people who are careless with guns.

"I really just wish people would think and realize that their actions do have consequences," Misti said. "That’s something no family should have to go through."

The St. Joseph Police Department continues to investigate this incident.