Southside flood victims plead for assistance as cleanup continues

Residents still cleaning up from last week's flash flood said they're still in need of assistance.

Jul 29, 2020
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than one week after floods destroyed homes on the southside, the situation remains dire for those cleaning up.

"We went through 4 or 5 floods down here," Ron Baker Flood victim said. "This is the worst one we’ve ever had."

As residents begin the process, they took time to share just how damaging this flood was. Residents have houses that are full of mold, and cars full of mud.

The mayor called attention to the need for assistance, as those who call the southside home are pleading for it.

"There are so many people down that could use a hand," Elaine Baker, Flood Victim said. 

Groups are responding to the call the Missouri Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program is helping flood victims with their houses, but even with their help, the cleanup process will take time.

"We’re probably looking at three to four weeks to complete all the jobs down there," John Mohler, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief said. "That’s a long time to sit there and wait."

Community organizations are still asking the public for help filling volunteer positions. Those interested can contact Interserv at 816-238-4511.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
