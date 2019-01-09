Southside neighborhoods are organizing to combat crime

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People living on the southside of St. Joseph are getting organized to combat crime.

The area's Neighborhood Watch held its third meeting at Spanky and Buckwheat's Tuesday night. President of the Southside's Neighborhood watch, Don Peters, said he got involved with the group because he saw some things working for his block that he wanted to share with others.

At least 50 people met including law enforcement to talk about stopping crime in St. Joseph's neighborhoods. Detectives and officers of the St. Joseph Police Department spoke at the meeting about how much work is on their plates.

SJPD has 24 detectives. Currently, each detective has about 180 cases they are working to solve. Peters spoke to the attendees about how they can meet law enforcement halfway by logging evidence of the petty crimes.

"If we are doing a lot of the so-called footwork for them then they can get their job done quicker," he said.

The next neighborhood watch meeting for neighborhoods on the southside of St. Joseph is Feb. 12th at Spanky and Buckwheat's on Illinois Avenue.