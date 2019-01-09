Clear

Southside neighborhoods are organizing to combat crime

The area's Neighborhood Watch held its third meeting at Spanky and Buckwheat's Tuesday night.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People living on the southside of St. Joseph are getting organized to combat crime. 

The area's Neighborhood Watch held its third meeting at Spanky and Buckwheat's Tuesday night. President of the Southside's Neighborhood watch, Don Peters, said he got involved with the group because he saw some things working for his block that he wanted to share with others.

At least 50 people met including law enforcement to talk about stopping crime in St. Joseph's neighborhoods. Detectives and officers of the St. Joseph Police Department spoke at the meeting about how much work is on their plates.

SJPD has 24 detectives. Currently, each detective has about 180 cases they are working to solve. Peters spoke to the attendees about how they can meet law enforcement halfway by logging evidence of the petty crimes.

"If we are doing a lot of the so-called footwork for them then they can get their job done quicker," he said.

The next neighborhood watch meeting for neighborhoods on the southside of St. Joseph is Feb. 12th at Spanky and Buckwheat's on Illinois Avenue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
After another well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. Tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. Lows will be colder in the mid 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events