Southside prepares to celebrate life of beloved assistant principal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday, Benton High School will cancel classes as a tribute to their beloved Assistant Principal, Dr. Luke McCoy, who died Friday. The Cardinals closing the doors to allow students and school staff to honor McCoy at his memorial service.

According to Rupp Funeral Home, just shy of a thousand people are expected to attend the funeral. The community will remember him as a life-long educator, friend and staple of the southside.

“He was important to our community. He was important to a lot of kids and he touched lots of lives. The last 13 years at Benton as Assistant Principal. It just says a lot. He was more important to his family. He was the leader. Father of three young men- 15, 13 and 10. We have a sad thing here, but we’re gonna help them through this grieving process and we’re going to help them move forward,” said J.L. Robertson, Owner of Rupp Funeral Home.

McCoy's celebration of life service is being held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Church. The service will also be livestreamed by Rupp's Funeral Home for those unable to attend in-person.

Robertson said because McCoy loved fireworks, a firework show will immediately follow the service.

In place of flowers, the family is asking for donations to their children's education fund. Donations can be made here by entering the code: 56M-202.

The McCoy family is also asking those attending the service to wear face masks and dress in red for Benton and the Chiefs or wear blue for the Royals.