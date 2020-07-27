Southside residents in search of answers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the midst of cleaning up days after a flash flooding destroyed their neighborhood, southside residents met up to start the process of moving forward, including addressing concerns they have about some of the factors they say led to the flooding.

Saturday, frustrated residents met to discuss options on how they should proceed in finding assistance.

"The main goal is to come together as a community to get rebuilt," Shannon Hutcherson, a flood victim said.

Among their main concerns is the sewer system in the neighborhood, they feel it failed to properly drain water and contributed to the flooding.

"We had more water than [other residents did]," Hutcherson said. "Still devastating for everyone,"

Hutcherson, whose own home was a total loss in the flood, said she feels negligence of the sewer system played a big part in the severity of the flooding. She feels the city isn't doing their job providing the proper maintenance.

"We pay outrageous sewer bills," she said. "The fact that the sewers didn’t drain and they’ve been contacted many times about cleaning the sewer system is concerning too."

Hutcherson wanted local governing bodies she feels are responsible to know that she and the residents affected by the flood won’t easily be moved.

"If anybody knows anything about the southside we have a lot of pride," she added. "We want to rebuild it, we don’t want to be washed out.

There were somewhere between 150-200 residents at the meeting. Those residents said they also plan to attend the next city council meeting on Monday to address council members.