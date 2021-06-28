Clear
Southside residents still fear future flooding

Ron Baker says he still gets nervous whenever heavy rain is in the forecast.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s was a typical Saturday afternoon for Ron baker in his southside neighborhood, but underneath the routine, there’s a quiet unease.

"We get a inch or two of rain, people they get nervous you know," He said. 

Recent rain has sent area rivers and creeks on the rise, including Contrary Creek which flooded Baker’s home along with many others in the southside last summer.

Baker said he and many other homeowners have been keeping a very close eye on the creek round the clock.

Backer said the recent round of rain was much different than last summer’s, adding that it was actually beneficial.

The good news though is short-lived, as Baker said he still sees an ongoing problem with flood protection.

"My main complaint is how they’re able to have an 8 ft. levee on the south side of the creek, to protect the farm fields, but on the northside they’ve got nothing." He said. 

Baker said he wants to see a permanent fix along the creek. Until that happens, he says he's counting his blessings, while staying alert.

"Don’t want to take it for granted because it hit us once and it could hit us again," Baker said. 

We ended the weekend today with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with a possibility for rain in the early morning. Tomorrow there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The first half of the week shows rain in the forecast but after Wednesday we should start drying out. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.
