Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southside restaurant gives back

The brand new Archie's restaurant donated a portion of their highly popular tenderloin sales to the Noyes home for children.

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rick Hope and his friends love a good tenderloin.

"We go various places and sample the tenderloins." He said.

This Thursday, their quest lead them to the new Archie’s Restaurant on the southside. 

"We sell a hundred of ‘em everyday," Aurelia Roland, co owner, Archie's Restaurant said.  

This time, there was an extra reason to indulge. A portion of each purchase of a tenderloin went to help the Noyes Home For Children.

"We thought since st. Joe has been so giving and so awesome and they’ve all come out and supported us that we wanted to give back to the community.

The organization’s work helping area kids in need hits close to home for restaurant staff.

"My dream is to adopt babies and foster them," Lauren Poncedeleon, waitress said. "I couldn’t imagine growing up without family."

Archie's staff said it’s perfect way to show how important it is to give back.

"I want them to know that there are giving people out there," Roland said. "We’re not in this just for ourselves."

Other area businesses also matched funds raised for the Noyes Home. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will reach triple digits tomorrow afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories