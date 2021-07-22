Southside restaurant gives back

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rick Hope and his friends love a good tenderloin.

"We go various places and sample the tenderloins." He said.

This Thursday, their quest lead them to the new Archie’s Restaurant on the southside.

"We sell a hundred of ‘em everyday," Aurelia Roland, co owner, Archie's Restaurant said.

This time, there was an extra reason to indulge. A portion of each purchase of a tenderloin went to help the Noyes Home For Children.

"We thought since st. Joe has been so giving and so awesome and they’ve all come out and supported us that we wanted to give back to the community.

The organization’s work helping area kids in need hits close to home for restaurant staff.

"My dream is to adopt babies and foster them," Lauren Poncedeleon, waitress said. "I couldn’t imagine growing up without family."

Archie's staff said it’s perfect way to show how important it is to give back.

"I want them to know that there are giving people out there," Roland said. "We’re not in this just for ourselves."

Other area businesses also matched funds raised for the Noyes Home.