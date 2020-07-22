Southsiders helping each other through flooding disaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A longtime southside St. Joseph woman is doing her part to help the community recover after Monday's flash flooding.

"I'm a southsider. I'm a lifer. I've been down there almost all my life and to see my family hurt and without it breaks my heart, so I'm stepping up," said Falynn Griffin.

Griffin is a lifelong resident of St. Joseph's south end.

She took it upon herself Wednesday to start collecting donations to help people get back on their feet.

With just a sign and her SUV parked at the St. Joseph REC Center, Griffin began collecting food, clothes and cleaning supplies.

She said seeing her community hit by the devastation simply breaks her heart.

"I have very personal, close friends that have lost everything. I have family that have lost their jobs, their cars, their everything because it's all down there and it's really hard, it's really hard to see that," she said.

Griffin will be out at the REC Center collecting donations tomorrow.

She's accepting anything except cash. She says anyone wanting to help by donating money should buy a box of cleaning supplies instead.