Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southwest corner of county to receive property appraisals

Staff will be looking at properties, filling our forms and photographing the exterior of buildings.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 4:12 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Appraisers from the Buchanan County Assessor's Office will continue work in the southwest corner of the county.

The state requires that each property is verified with a property tax assessment each year.

Staff will be looking at properties, filling our forms and photographing the exterior of buildings. 

"The reason for the (Facebook) post was just to let them know that we are out there, and if they see somebody taking pictures of their property or measuring property, that's what we're doing," said Dean Wilson who is a Buchanan County Assessor. "It's just a re-evaluation of the information that we have, try to keep it up to to date. Try to make sure the information we have on record, matches what's actually there."

Anyone with questions about assessments or to verify an employee from the Assessor's office can call 816-271-1520. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories