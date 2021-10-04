Southwest corner of county to receive property appraisals

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Appraisers from the Buchanan County Assessor's Office will continue work in the southwest corner of the county.

The state requires that each property is verified with a property tax assessment each year.

Staff will be looking at properties, filling our forms and photographing the exterior of buildings.

"The reason for the (Facebook) post was just to let them know that we are out there, and if they see somebody taking pictures of their property or measuring property, that's what we're doing," said Dean Wilson who is a Buchanan County Assessor. "It's just a re-evaluation of the information that we have, try to keep it up to to date. Try to make sure the information we have on record, matches what's actually there."

Anyone with questions about assessments or to verify an employee from the Assessor's office can call 816-271-1520.