Firefighters say space heaters should be used according to safety guidelines

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It is close to record breaking temperatures in St. Joseph, and store shelves are being cleared out.

"Since the last week or so, since its got pretty cold, we've sold a lot of heaters, we've actually sold almost every heater we have in the building," said Westlake Ace Hardware Manager, Bill Schreck

With winter weather here, it is a struggle to keep homes warm, people are trying to get heat anyway they can.

"People are getting desperate for heat at this point trying to keep them warm and things from heating up," said Schreck

During this week's stretch of cold weather, many people will likely break out the space heaters to keep warm.

But as temperatures go down outside, the dangers inside your home go up.

"To be safe you want to be a 3 feet clearance all the way around your space heater," said St. Joseph Fire Inspector, Mindy Andrasevits.

Besides keeping your space heater away from anything that can catch fire, firefighters say never use an extension cord and to plug the space heater directly into an outlet.

"Because you have to keep your space heater away from furniture and objects. They tend to need a longer cord, so they'll use an extension cord with a space heater and that's a no no," said Andrasevits.

Using a space heater without safety can cause fires when you least expect it. But there are ways to prevent it.

"You want to make sure they are in good shape and fairly new, you don't want to use an old heater," said Andrasevits.

While the temperatures are low, the scramble for heaters has started, but many places are already sold out.

"We've been getting calls pretty regularly and from what I understand there's not many heaters left in town for sale," said Schreck.