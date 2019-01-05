Special Olympic Athlete going for dancing gold

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A St. Joseph man is going for his dream and for the gold.

James Kindred is a Special Olympics Athlete. He's been well known in the community for his basketball skills but what you probably don't know is that he also loves to dance.

Kindred has auditioned for several national talent shows in the past like So You Think You Can Dance. He's now auditioning for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles in February.

He said it's a life-long dream he wants to come true.

"Dancing is my passion," Kindred said. "I've been doing it since I was little."

He says that his dancing also means something more.

"I want to dance for the people who can't dance, who can't sing, who can't talk, who can't walk," he said. "For all the disabled people out there. I'm doing it for the kids who don't have dreams or can't make something of themselves. I want them to know dreams can come true if you believe in them."

Kindred has set up a Go Fund Me account page to help raise money for the expenses.

The trip will cost him about $1,600.

If you will like to help him follow his dreams, click here.