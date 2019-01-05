Clear

Special Olympic Athlete going for dancing gold

James Kindred is a Special Olympics Athlete.But what you probably don't know is that he also loves to dance. He's now auditioning for "America's Got Talent" in L.A. in February.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A St. Joseph man is going for his dream and for the gold.

James Kindred is a Special Olympics Athlete. He's been well known in the community for his basketball skills but what you probably don't know is that he also loves to dance.

Kindred has auditioned for several national talent shows in the past like So You Think You Can Dance. He's now auditioning for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles in February.

He said it's a life-long dream he wants to come true.

"Dancing is my passion," Kindred said. "I've been doing it since I was little."

He says that his dancing also means something more.

"I want to dance for the people who can't dance, who can't sing, who can't talk, who can't walk," he said. "For all the disabled people out there. I'm doing it for the kids who don't have dreams or can't make something of themselves. I want them to know dreams can come true if you believe in them."

Kindred has set up a Go Fund Me account page to help raise money for the expenses.

The trip will cost him about $1,600.

If you will like to help him follow his dreams, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
We fell just a few degrees short of 60 degrees in St. Joseph Saturday but it was still a very nice day overall. Overnight, we will begin to see some changes with our weather with an increase of clouds by morning. Lows will be dropping into the lower 30s overnight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events