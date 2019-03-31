Special Olympic Missouri State Indoor Games continues push for inclusion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games wrapped up Saturday in St. Joseph, but the impact the games and organization left is far greater than a few competitions.
"Special Olympics athletes are not different," Athlete Leah Shoemaker said. "They are the same as regular athletes."
The Indoor Games will return to St. Joseph in 2020.
