Special Olympic Missouri State Indoor Games continues push for inclusion

"Special Olympics athletes are not different," Athlete Leah Shoemaker said. "They are the same as regular athletes."

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games wrapped up Saturday in St. Joseph, but the impact the games and organization left is far greater than a few competitions. 

The Indoor Games will return to St. Joseph in 2020. 

After a cool day stuck in the 40s, temperatures will be warming back up this week. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
