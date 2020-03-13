Clear
Special Olympic athlete reacts to indoor games being canceled

The Missouri Special Olympic Indoor State Games were scheduled to take place March 20-21 in St. Charles, but have been canceled.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:36 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some of the best Special Olympic athletes in the state are devastated to know they won't compete in the state indoor games this year. 

One of the competitors, Charlie Phillips, is personally upset about the situation.

“Special Olympics is my whole life!” Charlie Phillips said. “It’s really sad that they canceled it.”

Like Phillips, competing is what the Special Olympic athletes live for. It is a way for athletes to gain friends and compete with one another.

"It really sucks because my team, we were going to compete for the state title,” Charlie said.

He loves being around his friends and the staff.

Phillips competed in the USA Summer Games two years ago. His favorite competition is powerlifting.

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
