Special Olympic athlete reacts to indoor games being canceled

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some of the best Special Olympic athletes in the state are devastated to know they won't compete in the state indoor games this year.

The Missouri Special Olympic Indoor State Games were scheduled to take place March 20-21 in St. Charles, but have been canceled.

One of the competitors, Charlie Phillips, is personally upset about the situation.

“Special Olympics is my whole life!” Charlie Phillips said. “It’s really sad that they canceled it.”

Like Phillips, competing is what the Special Olympic athletes live for. It is a way for athletes to gain friends and compete with one another.

"It really sucks because my team, we were going to compete for the state title,” Charlie said.

He loves being around his friends and the staff.

Phillips competed in the USA Summer Games two years ago. His favorite competition is powerlifting.