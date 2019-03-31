Clear

Special Olympics Missouri celebrate State Indoor Opening Ceremonies

More than 3,000 athletes, coaches, and unified partners took part in the Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor games opening ceremonies.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— More than 3,000 athletes, coaches, and unified partners took part in the Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor games opening ceremonies.

The Opening Ceremonies took place Friday night at Civic Arena in St. Joseph. 

"I think that Special Olympics is great for people with disabilities that don't feel like they have the opportunity like everyone should be included, no matter who it is and no matter your disability," Athlete Jesse Hodgson said. 

After a cool day stuck in the 40s, temperatures will be warming back up this week. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
