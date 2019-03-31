Special Olympics Missouri celebrate State Indoor Opening Ceremonies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— More than 3,000 athletes, coaches, and unified partners took part in the Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor games opening ceremonies.

The Opening Ceremonies took place Friday night at Civic Arena in St. Joseph.

"I think that Special Olympics is great for people with disabilities that don't feel like they have the opportunity like everyone should be included, no matter who it is and no matter your disability," Athlete Jesse Hodgson said.