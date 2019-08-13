Special Olympics athletes perform for Chiefs player

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A few Special Olympics of Missouri athletes were given a chance to just have fun at Chiefs Training Camp.

The organization's Northwest All Star Wildcat Cheer Team was there at Tuesday morning's practice to perform a few cheers for Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones.

Jones loved their performance so much, he even joined in on the fun.

Afterwards, each cheerleader got a chance to get Jones' autograph and take pictures.

Coaches say the team had been practicing hard and they sure enjoyed every moment of it.

"To see them interact with him and how kind he was to them. Just how excited they were to be here," said Cheer Coach April Veale. "Chiefs Camp is awesome to have here and so close to us. Just be available to us is the coolest thing ever."

The Chiefs aren't the only team the cheerleaders are performing for.

They are also practicing their skills to perform at a Kansas City Royals game this upcoming weekend.