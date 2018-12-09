Special Olympics holds first ever athletic event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For those with special needs, finding activities to do can be a challenge. volunteers with the Northwest Missouri chapter of the Special Olympics understand just how hard it can be.

"When you have a child with autism or down syndrome, you just have nowhere to turn, you want to fit in, and be included."

This year, they’ve decided to do their part to make the process a little easier by putting on a first of its kind event for the young athlete program.

"When I was putting this together, I wanted to kind of have something out here that would attract everyone," Sam Gilgour, Coordinator, said. "This isn’t just about the kids it's about spreading the word about what’s out there for people to do.

The event helps those with disabilities interact with others in a positive way. There are obstacle courses and athletic activities to keep kids busy.

"This program is for kids 3 to 7," Heideman said, "Once they reach 8, they can be involved in the Special Olympics program.

The kids involved in the program say it has its amenities,

"You can do anything you want, its way fun and you’ll be here a lot" Liem Shurman, participant, said.

The volunteers say they get most out of it.

"They’re really hard-working," Kade Hixon, a volunteer said. "honest, really good at the stations".

Those volunteers say having this program is important because it gives these kids confidence.

"They know that they can jump they can throw the ball, they can run the distance," Heideman said.

while giving them a sense of pride, knowing they’ve made a difference

"I’m glad I came and helped out the little kids," Hixon said.

For more information about the Special Olympics in northwest Missouri visit their office location at 702 S Woodbine Rd.