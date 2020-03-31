Clear
Special Olympics works to deal with coronavirus outbreak

The Missouri Special Olympics committee is working to keep their athletes and coaches safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus has put a roadblock on the Special Olympics.

Brandon Schatsiek, the Communications Director for the Special Olympics Missouri office in Jefferson City says that the frustrations are being heard from the coaches and staff all over the state. 

"They don't really know what to do, they can't really communicate with their athletes," Schatsiek said. "They have no way of training them and making sure that when, not if but when we start competition and training back up again, we don't know what season we're going to be in."

Events and competitions have been cancelled through May. Before athletes coaches and staff are back out practicing and competing, the message that rings most important to Schatsiek is the concerns of health and safety for everyone involved. 

"More than anything we're listening to experts and experts only on how this virus spreads, who it effects and taking care of everybody because the last thing we want to do is think that this thing is done, go back out into the real world and make it a lot worse especially for our people," Schatsiek said. 

After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
