Special police operation leads to 50 stops, 13 arrests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several law enforcement agencies carried out a special operation that led to 50 traffic stops and 13 arrests.

Law enforcement officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force hit the streets Thursday night into early Friday morning as part of an operation targeting crime and fleeing vehicles.

Officers made 50 traffic stops that led to 13 arrests. The arrests resulted in various investigative charges including resisting, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.