(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several law enforcement agencies carried out a special operation that led to 50 traffic stops and 13 arrests.
Law enforcement officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force hit the streets Thursday night into early Friday morning as part of an operation targeting crime and fleeing vehicles.
Officers made 50 traffic stops that led to 13 arrests. The arrests resulted in various investigative charges including resisting, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Related Content
- Special police operation leads to 50 stops, 13 arrests
- Police helicopter operation leads to 98 stops, 17 arrests
- Helicopter operation leads to 26 arrests
- Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation
- Police target car theft in special operation Thursday night
- Police operation stops 68 vehicles in four hours
- Police Use Helicopters for Operation
- Police Make 5 Arrests During Overnight Operation Targeting Fleeing Drivers
- 14 arrested in overnight police operation targeting stolen vehicles, fleeing offenders
- Operation Christmas Child Collection Begins
Scroll for more content...