Special session on crime to begin in Jeff City

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- State lawmakers have made their way back to Jefferson City for Monday's start of a special legislative session convened by Governor Mike Parson.

The focus on violent crime will see state senators looking at six different areas, ranging from witness protection to certifying juveniles as adults if a crime has been committed with a firearm.

State senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a republican from Platte City representing the 34th District, sponsored a violent crime bill last session that was ultimately signed into law. His bill addressed setting harsher penalties for crimes committed with guns and ending probation for murderers.

Luetkemeyer says he's looking forward to the special session so more work can be done. He says he's specifically targeting protecting witnesses to violent crimes who are needed to testify in court.

One proposal the senate will look at this week is the development of a Witness Protection Fund to guarantee their safety.

"Law enforcement officers are unable to solve crimes because they have witnesses who have been either intimidated by the defendant or gang members from coming forward and testifying in a case," Luetkemeyer said. "Because of that, it makes it difficult for prosecutors and law enforcement to bring a lot of these killers to justice because they don't have any witnesses who are willing to come forward and testify at trial."

St. Louis has already seen 140 homicides this year, Kansas City 100.

The state senate begins their work in crafting legislation Monday morning. Members of the state house will return on August 12th.