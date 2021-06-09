Clear
Special surprise for child care workers in St. Joseph on Wednesday

United Way of Greater St. Joseph, Junior League of St. Joseph, and Child Care Aware of Missouri teamed up to shower child care workers with special gifts on Wednesday. Showing appreciation for those who take care of the young generations every week.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) In our fast moving society, one very important service that is offered daily can get overlooked, but not on Wednesday.

"Knowing that there are people out there that have our backs and proving it, it just means a lot to us," said Executive Director of the Bartlett Center, LaTonya Williams.

Wednesday marked Child Care Appreciation Blitz, an opportunity to say thank you to those who support families away from the home. 

"I know kids have their families, but we're like their other home," said Williams.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph, Junior League of St. Joseph, and Child Care Aware of Missouri teamed up to shower child care workers with special gifts.

"We've teamed up to really canvas the town and deliver balloons and cookies and cards and things to those who care for our youngest citizens," said Director of Children Initiatives at United Way of Greater St. Joseph, Bobbie Cronk.

Official reports say everyday more than 1,500 young children in the St. Joseph community receive care from child care professionals. 

"We know what happens in the early years is so important, it sets the foundation for success in school and in life, so what they do with our kids every day is vital," said Cronk. " I'm really grateful for today because it really is the community coming together to say, we see you, we appreciate you, we know what you do is really important"

But those who work in child care say they are in this line of work for the children.

"It's definitely not over the cookies and the balloons, even though we do appreciate that. And in all honesty it's not over the money, it's about the kids. I'm in the building and the staff is in the building to help these kids grow," said Williams.

Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon. Sunshine and summer-like temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A few isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend with mostly dry and sunny conditions.
