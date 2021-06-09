Special surprise for child care workers in St. Joseph on Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) In our fast moving society, one very important service that is offered daily can get overlooked, but not on Wednesday.

"Knowing that there are people out there that have our backs and proving it, it just means a lot to us," said Executive Director of the Bartlett Center, LaTonya Williams.

Wednesday marked Child Care Appreciation Blitz, an opportunity to say thank you to those who support families away from the home.

"I know kids have their families, but we're like their other home," said Williams.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph, Junior League of St. Joseph, and Child Care Aware of Missouri teamed up to shower child care workers with special gifts.

"We've teamed up to really canvas the town and deliver balloons and cookies and cards and things to those who care for our youngest citizens," said Director of Children Initiatives at United Way of Greater St. Joseph, Bobbie Cronk.

Official reports say everyday more than 1,500 young children in the St. Joseph community receive care from child care professionals.

"We know what happens in the early years is so important, it sets the foundation for success in school and in life, so what they do with our kids every day is vital," said Cronk. " I'm really grateful for today because it really is the community coming together to say, we see you, we appreciate you, we know what you do is really important"

But those who work in child care say they are in this line of work for the children.

"It's definitely not over the cookies and the balloons, even though we do appreciate that. And in all honesty it's not over the money, it's about the kids. I'm in the building and the staff is in the building to help these kids grow," said Williams.