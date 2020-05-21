Preparing for Memorial Day Weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Memorial Day Weekend marks the first major holiday to happen during the country's continued re-opening. Many are anticipated to travel to the lake and see family and friends.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is anticipating busier highways. While the roads saw less traffic during the pandemic, drivers found themselves speeding at increasing rates.

"People are traveling 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit," said officer Jake Angle of Troop H.

The Missouri Highway Patrol urges travelers to be safe and slow down in the upcoming weekend, especially with it being a holiday weekend.

Highway fatalities are up this year in Missouri, coming in 6% higher than this time last year.