Preparing for Memorial Day Weekend

People are traveling 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Posted: May 21, 2020 8:28 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Memorial Day Weekend marks the first major holiday to happen during the country's continued re-opening.  Many are anticipated to travel to the lake and see family and friends. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol is anticipating busier highways.  While the roads saw less traffic during the pandemic, drivers found themselves speeding at increasing rates. 

"People are traveling 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit," said officer Jake Angle of Troop H.   

The Missouri Highway Patrol urges travelers to be safe and slow down in the upcoming weekend, especially with it being a holiday weekend.

Highway fatalities are up this year in Missouri, coming in 6% higher than this time last year. 

Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
