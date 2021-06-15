Clear
Spending plan developed for possible Parks Tax revenues

$50 million in spending priorities were identified by a Parks Tax citizens committee Tuesday evening at city hall. Voters will decide the fate of the tax at the polls on August 3.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A  St. Joseph Parks Tax committee developed a $50 million list of spending priorities during a meeting at city hall Tuesday evening.

Over the course of more than three hours, the members, appointed to the committee by the city council, laid out their spending preferences. The projects were chosen from a list of more than 140 options developed by Parks & Rec staff.

The committee was formed at the recommendation of the mayor and city council to help voters get a clearer picture of how tax dollars would be spent if voters approve a 1/2 cent sales tax increase that will be on the ballot August 3.

There were something on the list for almost everyone. Recommendations from the committee include more than $12 million go toward renovations at Krug Park. Money was also included for Civic Arena, Fairview Golf Course, Phil Welch Stadium, The Missouri Theater, The Aquatics Center, updating to the city's baseball fields and even the development of a new complex in east St. Joseph that would include a playground, a dog park and even a possible new disc golf course. 

Those on the committee say they considered parks system needs as well as the ability to satisty as many voters as possible to get a yes vote.

Their recommendations will be forwarded to the city council for final review. The 1/2 cent sales tax increase would be expected to generate between $5-6 million per year. Ballot language voters will see at the polls includes the tax sunsetting after 10 years.

