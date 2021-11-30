Clear
Spike in overdose deaths invokes emotional plea for change

Mark Puckett posted to social media Monday calling for a community-wide effort to get drugs off the streets.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Nov 30, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mark Puckett has become a familiar face for many here in our area battling drug addiction.

Puckett, who is dedicated to fighting drug addiction in our community after losing his son six years ago, is sounding the alarm yet again calling for change after suffering yet another loss.

Puckett recently took to Facebook in an emotional plea for awareness after a close friend of his he described as well on the road to recovery, died of a drug overdose.

Puckett said the woman was 31-year-old Falisha Attebury, a mom of six. She died Sunday.

Her death, he said is the latest in a spike in overdose deaths in St. Joseph.

"We need to come together as a community and we need to put a stop to people killing our loved ones with drugs that are laced with Fentanyl," Puckett said.

Puckett says the Attebury family is in need of funds to pay for a proper funeral service for Falisha. A link to donate is available on the Rupp Funeral Home website.

Puckett wants to remind people of the organizations that can assist those battling drug addiction, they include:

The Center

Northwest Health Services

Pivotal Point

Family Guidance Center

St. Kolbe Puckett Center for Healing

