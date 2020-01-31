Spirit competition gives local children chance to show off Chiefs pride

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the Chiefs are facing off for the Lombardi trophy in Miami, back home in St. Joseph, future Chiefs players are going head to head.

They are battling it out for the most prestigious award, an ice cream party.

A friendly competition is well underway at St. Paul’s Lutheran daycare.

Parents and teachers went all out by dressing their kids in head to toe in Kansas City Chiefs gear.

Putting in all this effort in hopes of to claiming that elusive title: “Most Spirited Room.”

“We’ve had the hot glue gun out almost everyday, we’ve been putting stuff together. Decorating the wagons, we’ve made headbands, we got our little under-eye stuff on.”

Deciding which daycare room wins the ice cream party is going to be a nail-biter.

May the cutest Chiefs win.