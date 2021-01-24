Sports retailers prepare for potential postseason rush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After Chad Henne’s performance during last week's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cleveland Browns, it didn’t take long for sports retailers to respond to the sudden demand for T-shirt honoring the quarterback.

"[Customers] were wanting the "Hennething Is Possible" T-shirts," Taylor Faucett, manager Rally House St. Joseph said. "They were asking us questions if they wanted more merchandise."

For stores like Rally House, it provided their first test run of getting new merchandise out to eager fans fast.

"The fans were asking rally house for [the shirts]," Faucett said, "[We] did a special delivery on Saturday just for stores to get this merchandise."

Rally House staff said this postseason run is different both for the fans and for them.

"We’ve definitely seen a lot more foot traffic coming in to the store," Rachel Stobbs, sales associate Rally House said. "A lot of people are beginning believe that the Chiefs actually are having a chance at the Super Bowl again this year."

As anticipation grows for a potential repeat trip to the big game, stores selling Chiefs gear are also preparing for another post season rush.

This time, they say they’ll be more prepared after last year’s challenges.

"[Our inventory department] looked at those results last year and they’ve doubled and tripled everything that they’re bringing in." Faucett said.

Fans have already started to pick up merchandise,

"I have my sweatshirt, my t-shirt, and my mask." Seu Dunn, Chiefs fan said. "I hope they will win and have a fantastic game tomorrow."

Faucett said the store will open tomorrow evening as soon as the Chiefs win the game.