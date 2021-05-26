Sports trading cards at high demand

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A childhood hobby is giving Wall Street a run for its money.

“Buying cards is crazy right now,” said card collector Trent Cannon.

Sports trading cards are at a high demand.

With packs flying off shelves so quickly, many stores do not have them stocked in-store.

Anne Yama, a trading card collector for more than 10 years, says he has never seen a high demand like this.

“If you went to the retail stores, there was a big line, everybody was battling for them, you had no choice, a lot of times you didn’t get them,” said Yama.

While collecting sports cards is considered a hobby, it is also a serious business.

“A lot of people like to buy them packs, I’ve sold a lot of them packs. There were times I’d bring them in the morning, and 2 or 3 of them would be gone by noon, or earlier,” said Yama.

But why is there a rush to get these sports cards?

Certain cards can reach the price range in the thousands if they are kept in mint condition.

“Prices have gotten so high on some of them cards, that you could pay anywhere from $2,000 to $15,000 for some of them cards,” said Yama.

While others can cost only $10.

“They say the trend is every 20 years when the parents start getting their kids involved,” said Cannon.

But it could be because of time.

“I think with people being home more due to COVID. They have more time to kinda get involved in things they enjoy. Since we couldn’t go out for a while, card collecting is a good way to stay home and collect cards,” said Cannon.

With more cards on the way, and football season right around the corner, Cannon and Yama don't see the high demand stopping anytime soon.

“It’s going really well, it's definitely a sellers market right now so I can’t complain about that,” said Cannon.

“When they put them in the boxes, the Blaster Boxes you got a whole new ball game of cards coming out, people are wanting those now,” said Yama.