Springfield hospitals report 27 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) At least 27 patients died with COVID-19 at Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth facilities in the Ozarks region over the weekend.

Steve Edwards, the CEO and President of CoxHealth shared an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths to Twitter on Monday. He said all 15 of the individuals who died in CoxHealth’s care were unvaccinated. Since the beginning of July, Edwards said 72 patients died from COVID-19 and all were unvaccinated.

I am sad to report that we have lost 15 more lives to Covid from Friday - Sunday at CoxHealth. We have lost 72 so far in July. All unvaccinated. A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free! Schedule a vaccine-https://t.co/TP5hDQRO2v pic.twitter.com/oEYgc2Dyqh — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 26, 2021

The city’s other hospital, Mercy Springfield lost 12 patients with COVID this weekend. Erik Frederick, the Chief Administrative Officer also tweeted the update Monday, adding Mercy has seen 60 patients with COVID-19 die since July 2 but didn’t specify how many were unvaccinated.

140 COVID+ @MercySGF. Census down due to 12 deaths over the weekend. 60 total deaths since 7/2. This is very hard for our team. I said the same last year. The difference now is that most of this could be prevented. That adds an extra layer of anguish. https://t.co/eu5DSyomX0 — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 26, 2021

Instead, Frederick tweeted again saying, “Suffice it to say a large majority are unvaccinated and should be with their families right now.”

I know there are questions about those who have died. I don’t want to diminish the impact of a single death with statistics. Suffice it to say a large majority are unvaccinated and should be with their families right now. 1 preventable death is 1 too many. https://t.co/eu5DSyFXOy — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 26, 2021

The two hospital officials have stated the Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, has fueled a surge in cases and deaths in the Springfield area.

Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth are treating a combined 250+ COVID-19 patients as of Monday.