Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Springfield hospitals report 27 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

Steve Edwards, the CEO and President of CoxHealth shared an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths to Twitter on Monday. He said all 15 of the individuals who died in CoxHealth’s care were unvaccinated.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 3:26 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) At least 27 patients died with COVID-19 at Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth facilities in the Ozarks region over the weekend.

Steve Edwards, the CEO and President of CoxHealth shared an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths to Twitter on Monday. He said all 15 of the individuals who died in CoxHealth’s care were unvaccinated. Since the beginning of July, Edwards said 72 patients died from COVID-19 and all were unvaccinated.

The city’s other hospital, Mercy Springfield lost 12 patients with COVID this weekend. Erik Frederick, the Chief Administrative Officer also tweeted the update Monday, adding Mercy has seen 60 patients with COVID-19 die since July 2 but didn’t specify how many were unvaccinated.

Instead, Frederick tweeted again saying, “Suffice it to say a large majority are unvaccinated and should be with their families right now.”

The two hospital officials have stated the Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, has fueled a surge in cases and deaths in the Springfield area.

Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth are treating a combined 250+ COVID-19 patients as of Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Tomorrow will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures climbing into the 90s under mostly sunny skies. This heat index will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat and humidity will climb by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM on Tuesday through 9 PM on Thursday. Heat index values will range from 100-105. A cold front is expected to move through the area by the end of the work week giving us some slightly cooler temperatures and a few scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories